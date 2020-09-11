Play/Ground 2020 is currently underway, as we can readily see with various site-specific installations that have been scattered throughout the city. The works of art, installed in mostly easy-to-spot public locations, allow people to safely social distance while viewing the installations.

Curated, site-specific installations by contemporary artists with a focus on the experiential, immersive, and ambitious.

Play/Ground 2020 kicks off today, September 11, and ends of September 20. Altogether there are 22 projects at 11 sites. The ambitious project has been orchestrated by Resource:Art and the Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art.

“We are excited that this year’s PLAY/GROUND, though very different from past editions, will be more accessible and have resonance for people of Buffalo including families and children,” Emily Tucker, co-founder and principal at Resource:Art, says. “It has been really awesome to be able to provide opportunities for engagement and meaningful experiences with art, and I think we all need that uplifting moment more than ever right now.”

“We’ve participated in PLAY/GROUND since it started, and have loved the event as a catalyst for bringing masses of people together with art and installations by contemporary artists. We’re even more excited to be able to provide these meaningful experiences to folks in Buffalo this year,” said Nando Alvarez-Perez, artist and co-founder of BICA.

Information on the artists and the installations can be found here.

Exhibiting Artists are as follows:

Kari Achatz; Art Dealer, presented by the Arts Collaboratory; Becky Brown; Briell Landry Giancola; Julie Henson; Kevin Kegler; Kyla Kegler; Hadar Pnina Kleiman & Evan Brownstein; Legba Graphics: William Quintana & Christa Trautman; Bianca L. McGraw; Bill Santen; John Santomieri; Kathleen Sherin; Shasti O’Leary Soudant; Christopher Squier; Ellen Steinfeld & Ed Steinfeld; Yola Monakhov Stockton & Jared Thorne; Colleen Toledano; Rich Tomasello; Allen C. Topolski & Aster Topolski; virocode; and Jonathan Casey, in Memoriam.

Presenting sponsors of the event are McCarthy Williams, PLLC and the OSC Charitable Foundation, which supports and promotes educational, religious, health-related, cultural, and scientific research programs, primarily in the Greater Buffalo/Niagara region. Additional major support for PLAY/GROUND 2020 is provided by the Alvarez-Perez Family Foundation, Arthurs/Malof group at UBS, ArtPark, Block Club, Buffalo Spree Magazine, The Burchfield Penney Art Center, the Brunsing Family, Canalside, Judith and Alan Duchan, Explore & More Children’s Museum, Hyatt’s All Things Creative, K-Art, Larkin Development Group, Oxford Pennant, Pocket’s Pits, Rigidized Metals, Rise Collaborative, Takeform, and UB Arts Collaboratory.

Lead image: Christopher Squire, Sympathetic Associations: Interference Patterns, 2020 | Under the Skyway at Canalside. Squier’s large-scale digital print translates scientific images created by photographer Berenice Abbott into an abstract interplay of light, repetition, and rhythm. Photo Nando Alvarez-Perez. Courtesy the artist.