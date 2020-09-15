Opportunity Knocks: The Lodge of Ancient Landmarks

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

A 16,590 square foot Beaux Arts style building is now on the market. 318-320 Pearl Street, located in Downtown Buffalo, is one of the city’s prized architectural landmarks. For years, it has functioned as a destination restaurant on the first floor (currently Lucky Day Whiskey Bar), while the second floor boasts a jaw-dropping 350 person event hall with 34′ ceilings and an adjoining fireplace lounge. The hall was used by the Freemasons until the 1970s.

The building, designed by architect Robert Wallace (circle 1904), is full of intricate architectural elements such as terra cotta ornamentation, original woodworking and light fixtures, and banded Corinthian columns, many of which are detailed here.

 

Purchase price: $1.6 million

