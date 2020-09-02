Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Opportunity Knocks: 1294 Niagara Street

A circa-1914 former factory building has come up on the market. This 67,331 SF, two-story, fourteen bay, brick masonry building could be (another) game changer for Niagara Street – a street that is in the midst of reinventing itself big time. This particular building has massive street frontage appeal, and possesses an atrium and courtyard.  Ellicott Development is selling the property after purchasing it for $2.375 million in 2016.

1294 Niagara Street is primely situated, a couple of doors down from Ciminelli’s mixed-use Mentholatum building, and next door to a future location for Campus Wheelworks. Needless to say that this prime commercial corridor is poised to be a real boon for the ped-bike movement once the Niagara Street Now infrastructure is in place.

We’ve already seen on numerous occasions that businesses are willing to invest on Niagara Street. Examples include Bootleg Bucha, Company B, Resurgence Brewery, and a number of smaller mom ‘n’ pop shops. And this corridor that connects Black Rock (Amherst Street) to the West Side will one day be the future home of the West Side Bazaar.

Currently, the building – originally home to Sowers Manufacturing Company – is 38 percent leased. It would be great to see some more residential (mixed-use) conversions along this stretch.

Asking price: $3,400,000 ($50/SF)

Get connected: LoopNet

