New Look: 880 Elmwood

Ellicott Development has revised plans for a new project for two parcels located at 878-80 Elmwood Avenue. The Developer has reduced the number of apartments, increased the building setback, and added commercial space based on resident and City feedback.

Abstract Architecture’s new design remains three stories but the residential unit count has been cut in half from 14 to seven. Two live-work units will be located on the first floor. The front setback was originally proposed at 12 feet where the Green Code called for no setback. Plans changed to 25’3” to better align with the existing structures on the block and is now proposed at 32’. Ground floor commercial space is proposed so variances to minimum ground floor height and front façade transparency are no longer required.

Exterior materials remain the same with masonry on the ground floor of the primary elevation, along with clapboard and shake siding and composite ornamental trim on the upper floors. The design pays homage to the original structure on the site with a circular bay window and recessed patios on the upper floors.

The revised plan won unanimous support from the Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday.

This would be Ellicott Development’s third Elmwood Avenue new build. The company completed a four-story building at nearby 905 Elmwood Avenue in 2017. That project included commercial space at 21 apartments. Partnering with Sinatra & Company Real Estate, they are currently working on a five-story building at Elmwood and Bryant that will include retail and office space along with 23 apartments.