North Buffalo recently welcomed a new kind of store to its wide plethora of shops found on Hertel Avenue. Moms Skate Shop brings a diverse community and culture along with a brick and mortar skate paradise, found at 1416 Hertel Avenue.

Buffalo native Dave Eoannou, owner and operator of the new skate shop is no stranger to Buffalo’s skateboarding community with over 20 years of skating experience. After finding an identity and lifelong friendships in the skating world at a young age, Eoannou, like so many others, knew that skateboarding would be so much more than just a hobby.

While the physical store is only a month old, Moms is nothing new to our local skateboarders as the “shop” just recently celebrated its first birthday. Over a year ago Eoannou saw a need for skateboarders from across the city to be able to get boards and other hard goods locally. He had previously owned a warehouse space and began ordering products under the name Moms, and filling the space with everything necessary to start selling and operating an online store via the social media platform Instagram. This humble beginning would be the start of an entire movement and revolutionize the already existing skate culture here in the Queen City on the Lake.

In the Spring of 2020, during the national shutdown, Moms began to get business like never before from people all over the area looking to buy skateboards and other goods. The business became so overwhelming that Eoannou decided to pull the trigger and open a physical store.

“A skate shop is a hub for the community – it’s the link-up spot, it’s where you go to watch a new skate video. This is such an important part for not only the skate community, but the community in general. It’s so much more than just a retail shop,” says Eoannou.

With a few beloved skateboard shops closing in recent years, Moms offers that “home” that so many of our local skaters have been longing for. From a work bench for people to assemble a new skateboard to clothing and magazines, this is much more a community space than just a place to buy skateboards.

Buffalo’s skate culture now has a brand to represent them, to other cities all over the nation.

“Yes, I want the skate community to be proud that Moms is representing them, but I ultimately want it to be about the community that champions the brand and the city we come from.”

Mask up and stop by the shop Thursday through Saturday 12 pm until 5 pm to buy a new board, fix your old one, or even just to ask Eoannou for advice on how to do that trick you’ve been wanting to land. From beginner to lifelong skater, anyone can find a place at Moms Skate Shop.

Find Moms Skate Shop on Instagram