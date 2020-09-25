Infilling: Severyn Development in Oxford Triangle

Severyn Development has two residential developments underway within the Oxford Triangle neighborhood. Two new homes are being constructed at 30 and 34 Horton Place. A short distance away, a two-family residence and carriage house are being built at 1016 Lafayette Avenue.

The new residences at 30 and 34 Horton Place are available for purchase or on a lease-to-purchase program. Each 1,480 sq.ft. home includes off-street parking and front and rear covered porches. The first floor features an open kitchen and great room, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, half-bath, and laundry room. A master bedroom, second bedroom, and a full bath are located on the second level.

Severyn is also planning to build a similar residence at the southwest corner of Harvard Place and Lafayette Avenue.

Nearby, Severyn is constructing a two-family contemporary structure with a carriage house on a 37’ x 238’ lot located at 1016 Lafayette Avenue. The site is just east of the former Record Theater complex that a group led by Jason Yots is renovating for a mix of uses and tenants.

The construction cost was estimated at $520,000 according to the City’s permit database.

Severyn is planning to construct similarly designed structures at 1017 and 1021 Lafayette Avenue. Each of those buildings will contain four units.

Get Connected: Severyn Development, 716.818.0207