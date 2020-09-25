Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Infilling: Severyn Development in Oxford Triangle

0 Comments

Severyn Development has two residential developments underway within the Oxford Triangle neighborhood. Two new homes are being constructed at 30 and 34 Horton Place. A short distance away, a two-family residence and carriage house are being built at 1016 Lafayette Avenue.

The new residences at 30 and 34 Horton Place are available for purchase or on a lease-to-purchase program.  Each 1,480 sq.ft. home includes off-street parking and front and rear covered porches. The first floor features an open kitchen and great room, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, half-bath, and laundry room. A master bedroom, second bedroom, and a full bath are located on the second level.

Severyn is also planning to build a similar residence at the southwest corner of Harvard Place and Lafayette Avenue.

Nearby, Severyn is constructing a two-family contemporary structure with a carriage house on a 37’ x 238’ lot located at 1016 Lafayette Avenue. The site is just east of the former Record Theater complex that a group led by Jason Yots is renovating for a mix of uses and tenants.

Rear Carriage House

The construction cost was estimated at $520,000 according to the City’s permit database.

Severyn is planning to construct similarly designed structures at 1017 and 1021 Lafayette Avenue. Each of those buildings will contain four units.

Get Connected: Severyn Development, 716.818.0207

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments