Infilling: Five Star Branch on Seneca Street

Five Star Bank is proposing a bank branch at 2222 Seneca Street in South Buffalo. The branch would be built on a portion of a surface parking lot at the northeast corner of Seneca and Buffum Street, one block east of Schneider Development’s Shea’s Seneca reuse project and across its Liberty Seneca property.
The 3,363 sq.ft, single-story building would be sited at the Buffum/Seneca Street corner. Two detached ATM kiosks are proposed which require a special use permit in the N-3C zoning district. Scheid Architectural designed the project.
