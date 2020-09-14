Infilling: Dorrance Avenue

Craig and Lindsay Zgoda are seeking to move from Downing Street to a new residence at 522 Dorrance Avenue. Their proposed 2,667 sq.ft. home would occupy a vacant 84’ x 133’ lot close to Abbott Road. Daryl Martin Architect, PC is project architect.
The new build requires three variances including the garage front protruding six feet in front of the house rather than 20 feet from the front façade as required. A variance is also required for a 35’ wide curb cut and driveway where 12 feet wide is the maximum allowed. The Zoning Board of Appeals will review the project on Wednesday.