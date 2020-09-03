Hartman’s’ Inaugural Kentucky Derby Party

There could be no better place to watch the Kentucky Derby than at Hartman’s Distilling Co. in the Old First Ward. The place is built just for this sort of viewing experience (see why). With comfy and classic, old world sensibilities, incredible craft cocktailing, and plenty of room to properly social distance, Hartman’s is stylishly gearing up for this coming Saturday’s pomp and circumstance.

Not only will Hartman’s be serving up the classic Kentucky Derby-themed cocktails, there are also going to be some fun and exciting twists and turns along the track, including mint julep slushies. All you need to do is find a fancy hat to wear, and nice outfit to go along with it.

The race will be screened on numerous TVs, as well as the distillery’s new 10′ big screen. Race fans will be able to sit inside or outside, while listening to live music by Zak Ward from 2pm to 6pm.

There will be giveaways for best hats and best dressed, with winners announced at 5pm. Also, anyone that purchases an Official Hartman’s Distilling Co. Derby Day 2020 Etched Mint Julep Cup, with HDC Bourbon or HDC Rye Whiskey, is automatically entered to win a HDC $100 gift card.

Aside from the mint juleps and the slushies, there will also be Kentucky mules, a secret off-the-menu cocktail called the “Country House”, turkey meatballs, sweet potato hummus, and bourbon rice treats.

Whether you come for the race and the Derby Draws, or the live music and the slushies, there are plenty of reasons to make a showing this Saturday, September 5th from 2:00 – 6:30 p.m.

If you can’t make the event, you can can order your mint julep cocktail kits for curbside pickup!

All CDC guidelines will be adhered to during the event.

See Facebook event.

Hartman’s Distilling Co. | 55 Chicago St, Buffalo, NY 14204 | 716-555-4321 | Visit Facebook for food menu and business hours