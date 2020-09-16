Grant Street Progress Underway

We are now seeing further advancements along the Grant Street corridor, with some infrastructure improvements, storefront facade replacements, and placemaking initiatives. As more emphasis gets placed on the realized opportunities, including accessing New York State Main Street grant funding, we will see more building owners step up to take advantage of the programs.

Combined with funding infusions by the John R. Oishei Foundation for the Grant Street Revitalization Project, spearheaded by Assemblyman Sean Ryan, with support from Niagara Council member David Rivera, there is an unprecedented momentum building along the corridor.

An additional $252,500 grant from the Buffalo Billion 2 fund is being directed to the storefront revitalization project, administered from the Better Buffalo Fund Main Street Initiative by Heart of the City.

The businesses benefitting from the funding are:

208 Grant Street – G&L Flooring – $50,000

119 Grant Street – Frontier Liquor – $50,000

185 Grant Street – Lorigo’s Meating Place – $50,000 (lead image)

251 Grant Street – Buffalo Cooperative – $34,166.68

Buffalo Cooperative – $34,166.68

83-89 Grant Street – $34,166.66

Along with the critical funding, pop-up infrastructure is being implemented by GObike Buffalo.

But what does this all mean for the big picture? How can we spur more of these types of investments along the street, especially during a time of pandemic? How can we further capitalize on the investments at hand? How can community members learn more, and get involved?

On September 17 (5:30pm) and September 23 (5:30pm), Preservation Buffalo Niagara (PBN) will be hosting Grant Street Asset Mapping Workshops. The 45-minute workshops, run by PBN’s Field Services Coordinator, Bridge Rauch, will allow participants to share what they love about the Grant Street commercial district, and discuss what the future beholds. Upon registering for the workshops, participants will receive email confirmations with log-in details. Click here to view all available times and to register.