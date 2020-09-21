Good Look: 133 School Street

Artist Ben Perrone has moved into his striking new residence at 133 School Street. Eco-architect Kevin Connors (eco_logic STUDIO) designed the structure that includes the residence, an attached garage and a studio on a formerly vacant lot.

“The house is solar, all electric, and completely off grid,” said Perrone. “This is possible and should be a standard for building through maximum insulation and excellent design by the architect, Kevin Connors.”

By design, the new residence has few windows to allow room for giant artworks and installations. A portion of the property is going to be a community garden aided by runoff roof water collected for the garden. Future plantings will enhance the building and will be low maintenance.