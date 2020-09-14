Gold Wynn’s signature art deco stamp being applied to 49 Johnson Park

House by house, Johnson Park has been making a remarkable comeback, and is once again one of the city’s most treasured neighborhoods. Years ago, this park was not only decrepit, a number of the residences along the park loop were in disrepair, and illicit activities were rampant.

Today, there is nary a sign that there were so many problems afoot. Not only is the park looking shipshape, the housing stock has never looked better. Not to mention one of Gold Wynn’s latest purchases – 49 Johnson Park. Now this corner building is being spruced up with the addition of a painted mural by artist Michael Biondo, whose work graces another Gold Wynn property at 401 Delaware Avenue.

This deco era was the time period when Buffalo was in its prime, during the 20s and 30s.

The Johnson Park mural has similar art deco aesthetics, which is a Gold Wynn trademark. In a previous interview with Jeffrey Wynn (Toronto-based Wynn Group), he noted that these his intention is to add some “Gatsby allure” to the city’s streetscapes. Personally, I love the timeless nature of this painted mural – over time it will fade, which will add enhanced character to its beauty.

