Glutenless Buffalo & Two Wheels Bakery’s Virtual Class: Chocolate Covered Potato Chip Cake Truffles

Glutenless Buffalo is having some virtual fun with Two Wheels Bakery, as they roll out a new (live) virtual cooking class. This is no ordinary gluten-free cooking class; participants will learn how to make one of the most delicious sounding treats on the planet – chocolate covered potato chip cake truffles. If all goes well, the cake truffles will taste as good as they sound, but that all depends on the baker of course. Fortunately, the virtual class is designed so that everyone succeeds!

“Everything participants need to create the truffles will be included in a Baking kit they can order ahead of time from Two Wheels Bakery,” said Andrea Tarshus of Glutenless Buffalo. “The truffles can be enjoyed by a large audience, as they are gluten free, dairy free, nut free, egg free, and vegan. The class will be held virtually on Instagram, Saturday, September 26th at 2:30pm – participants can log in at 2:30pm (details available with box pickup) to watch the live class on how to make the treats. The video will also be made available afterwards, if participants can’t watch live. To sign up, people can message or call Two Wheels Bakery at (716-370-1505) before next Thursday the 24th to reserve a Baking Kit. Baking Kit pick up is at their new store located at 1006 Grant St, Buffalo, NY 14207 between 9am and 2pm on Saturday the 26th.”

Lead image: Photo by Soroush Karimi