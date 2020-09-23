Buffalo is the land of festivals and celebrations. Until COVID-19 hit, it seemed like there was a parade around every corner. Not to mention the neighborhood gatherings, which are ever-present in this tight-knit community.

One of the biggest and most anticipated annual events is the week-long celebration of Pride. Pride Week is not only colorful it’s inclusive. But did you ever stop to think about the progressive people that helped to pave the way so that we can all enjoy LGBTQ celebrations? It’s hard to imagine what Buffalo was like back in the 70s… or any time before that for that matter, for the alt community (see history). It definitely was not easy, though there were people who were beginning to voice their opinions, thoughts, and feelings… louder and louder with each passing year.

On Thursday, October 15 (6pm to 8pm), Preservation Buffalo Niagara invites community members to attend Gay Places: A Virtual Walking Tour – highlighting 5 significant historic Buffalo sites that influenced the LGBTQ liberation movement here in Western NY.

The virtual tour, guided by local queer historian Jeffry J. Iovannone, will include insights into architectural styles as well as local LGBTQ stories, with materials from the Madeline Davis LGBTQ Archive of Western New York.

There really are some fascinating stories here, that will alter the way that you look at some of Buffalo’s fabulous architectural stock.

Register here.