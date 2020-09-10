Fresh Look @ 151 Eagle

Back in May, we posted that 151 Eagle LLC purchased the southwest corner of E. Eagle Street and Michigan Avenue for $525,000, including the 10,900 sq.ft. building at 151 E. Eagle and the lots at 153 E. Eagle and 390-402 Michigan Avenue. Now, Stephen Development is showing its hand, by giving us a glimpse of what the future beholds for the property, which is adjacent to the AC Lofts complex.

This parcel development is welcome news for downtown, since so many neighboring structure have been demolished over the years. The corner is centrally located along a number of thoroughfare connectors, even though the City needs to figure out how to implement some sweeping traffic calming measures. Streets like Elm and Oak are akin to highways that run through the city, which is unfortunate. The good news is that the more of these types of developments we see in the neighborhood, the more the City is going to have to add infrastructure that performs like a neighborhood instead of an urbanist’s nightmare.

Stephen Development’s reuse of the building will see a total of 8 units brought online: 7 two-bedroom, 1 one-bedroom. The units are two-story, which means that they’re going to be loft-style living spaces. There will also be dedicated parking for tenants.

151 E. Eagle is conveniently located within a short walk from the new Braymillier Fresh Food Market, which is currently under construction. The project also helps bridge the divide between downtown, the African Heritage Corridor, and the near East Side.

Now, how about some infill and density?