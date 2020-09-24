Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Five of Twelve Units Sold at Gates Townhouse Project

0 Comments

Uniland Development has tapped into an unmet demand for luxury, low-maintenance city living. The developer has pre-sold five of twelve townhouses, including all four end units, it is building on Gates Circle and Lancaster Avenue where prices begin at $850,000. Foundation work is currently underway at the site.

Three of the five two-story Queen Anne-style units on Lancaster Avenue are pre-sold. The units have 2,492 sq.ft. of living space with three bedrooms and three and one-half bathrooms. Each has a two-car garage, private courtyard, and an optional elevator.

The seven units fronting Gate Circle have “French Eclectic” styling with brick and stone exteriors and a gated front entrance. The three-story homes range in size from 3,771 to 3,902 sq.ft. with up to four bedrooms, a den, two-car garage, private patio, elevator, and an optional rooftop patio. Prices for the five interior units start at $1.3 million. The two pre-sold end units were listed at $1.5 million.

Standard features include 10 foot coffered ceilings, a gas fireplace, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, high-end appliances, crown molding, large windows, recessed lighting, walk-in closets, coffered ceilings, hardwood floors, a built-in patio grill, and upscale finishes. All units have below-grade storage areas. Foit-Albert Associates designed the residences.

Get Connected: Ellen Warner, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson- 716.725.1410
Project Website: www.unilandluxuryhomes.com

Construction photos provided by Uniland Development

 

 

 

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments