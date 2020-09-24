Five of Twelve Units Sold at Gates Townhouse Project

Uniland Development has tapped into an unmet demand for luxury, low-maintenance city living. The developer has pre-sold five of twelve townhouses, including all four end units, it is building on Gates Circle and Lancaster Avenue where prices begin at $850,000. Foundation work is currently underway at the site.

Three of the five two-story Queen Anne-style units on Lancaster Avenue are pre-sold. The units have 2,492 sq.ft. of living space with three bedrooms and three and one-half bathrooms. Each has a two-car garage, private courtyard, and an optional elevator.

The seven units fronting Gate Circle have “French Eclectic” styling with brick and stone exteriors and a gated front entrance. The three-story homes range in size from 3,771 to 3,902 sq.ft. with up to four bedrooms, a den, two-car garage, private patio, elevator, and an optional rooftop patio. Prices for the five interior units start at $1.3 million. The two pre-sold end units were listed at $1.5 million.

Standard features include 10 foot coffered ceilings, a gas fireplace, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, high-end appliances, crown molding, large windows, recessed lighting, walk-in closets, coffered ceilings, hardwood floors, a built-in patio grill, and upscale finishes. All units have below-grade storage areas. Foit-Albert Associates designed the residences.

Get Connected: Ellen Warner, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson- 716.725.1410

Project Website: www.unilandluxuryhomes.com

Construction photos provided by Uniland Development