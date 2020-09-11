Edreys Wajed and James “Yames” Moffitt | Love Black

The Albright-Knox’s latest mural project will see artists Edreys Wajed and James “Yames” Moffitt paint a piece titled “Love Black” at Say Yes Buffalo at 712 Main Street. The public work of art sends the message that we must “continually reevaluate relationships with Black people throughout our nation and recognize that we must love our adult Black neighbors, coworkers, partners, and all people of color.”

As the Black Lives Matter campaign continues to grow, and ripple outwards, more institutions are picking up the message and running with it. Now the AK is getting onboard by sponsoring the mural that will be another daily reminder that the civic conversation has only just begun, and will be amplified in days, weeks, months, and years to come.

“Love Black Boys and Love Black Girls is a phrase and design I’ve been massaging for years now,” said Wajed. “It wasn’t until a dear friend added the later portion ‘even when they become men and women,’ that the full design and concept truly came to be.”

Together, Yames (muralist and sign painter) and Wajed (musician, poet, playwright, and designer) will continue from where The Freedom Wall project left off. Wajed was one of the contributors to that wall that has become an enduring symbol of civil and social black contributions.

This social justice and antiracism message is clear as day: “Love Black boys even when they become men,” and “Love Black girls even when they become women.”

This mural is produced by the Albright-Knox Public Art Initiative in close collaboration with Say Yes Buffalo and Clover Group, Inc.