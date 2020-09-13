Eat BBQ… & help preserve the tower at historic First Presbyterian Church

Author: Jean Hess

A Chiavettia’s chicken BBQ will be held this Tuesday, September 15 as part of an ongoing fundraising effort to preserve the tower at historic First Presbyterian Church, an anchor on Symphony Circle.

The building was erected in 1893 and is home to an active congregation, Explore Buffalo, and many nonprofit organizations. The 168’ tower is showing its wear! The congregation and One Symphony Circle, a 501C3 dedicated to the preservation of the Medina sandstone building, have been raising funds to preserve the tower.

Matching NYS Preservation grants and others totaling $458K have been received for about half of the repairs. The westerly weather side, parts of the north and south sides and repairs to the belfry floor and windows have been completed. It will take almost as much money to complete the rest of the work.

The ongoing fundraising efforts were greatly impacted by Covid-19 but the need for repairs continues. The BBQ will support both One Symphony’s efforts and the work of Explore Buffalo, a tenant in the building. It is a drive through only event from 4-7 pm. Tickets are $11 presale, $12 day of sale and are available from onesymphonycircle.org or by calling the church – 727-884-7250, ext.200.

Support a historic building, help nonprofits get back on their feet and enjoy a great BBQ this coming Tuesday, September 15.