Development Watch: 474 Michigan and 177 Elm

Ellicott Development is constructing a mixed-use building at the corner of Michigan Avenue and William Street and is working on plans to rehab an historic building around the corner on Elm Street.

The two-story building at 474 Michigan Avenue will include retail space on the ground floor and three apartments on the second level. Tim Horton’s will occupy half of the first floor leaving approximately 2,000 sq.ft. of space available for lease.

Apartments range in size from 1,250 sq.ft. to 1,900 sq.ft. with two or three bedrooms. Adelmann Palmisano Architects designed the building which takes design cues from the Little Harlem Hotel that used to occupy the site. The half-acre property was purchased by Ellicott Development’s 9187 Group LLC in 2014 when it purchased adjacent 173 Elm Street. That building, the former Keiser & Boasberg Tobacco Warehouse, was renovated into a mix of commercial and residential space.

The company purchased the adjacent building at 177 Elm Street last year. The three-story former livery was constructed in 1891 and Ellicott Development is planning to redevelop it for commercial and residential use. The first floor would include retail or office space fronting Elm Street and one apartment unit in the rear. Floors two and three would include eight additional units.