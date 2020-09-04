Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Development Watch: 474 Michigan and 177 Elm

0 Comments

Ellicott Development is constructing a mixed-use building at the corner of Michigan Avenue and William Street and is working on plans to rehab an historic building around the corner on Elm Street.

The two-story building at 474 Michigan Avenue will include retail space on the ground floor and three apartments on the second level. Tim Horton’s will occupy half of the first floor leaving approximately 2,000 sq.ft. of space available for lease.

Apartments range in size from 1,250 sq.ft. to 1,900 sq.ft. with two or three bedrooms. Adelmann Palmisano Architects designed the building which takes design cues from the Little Harlem Hotel that used to occupy the site.  The half-acre property was purchased by Ellicott Development’s 9187 Group LLC in 2014 when it purchased adjacent 173 Elm Street. That building, the former Keiser & Boasberg Tobacco Warehouse, was renovated into a mix of commercial and residential space.

The company purchased the adjacent building at 177 Elm Street last year. The three-story former livery was constructed in 1891 and Ellicott Development is planning to redevelop it for commercial and residential use. The first floor would include retail or office space fronting Elm Street and one apartment unit in the rear. Floors two and three would include eight additional units.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments