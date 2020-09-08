Delaware Avenue could be getting some Key Bike-Ped Infrastructure

Buffalo bike infrastructure might be getting a big boost.

An upcoming virtual meeting will spell out the possibilities, as talks bubble up about planned upgrades to Delaware Avenue, between Forest Avenue and North Street.

A few years ago we saw bike lanes added to Delaware Avenue (south of North Street), downtown. But as anyone who has ever ventured by bike on other sections of Delaware Avenue, particularly between Forest and North, it’s very sketchy. Attempting to bike that route by bike is akin to taking one’s life in his or her own hands. That’s why we seldom see cyclists on that stretch of roadway, which is unfortunate because it’s an important connector between, say, Delaware Park and Allentown.

If this infrastructure project is done right, it could transform this historic stretch of Delaware Avenue into a much safer route for joggers, pedestrians, and cyclists. Currently, it is merely a roadway for automobiles to get from point A to point B.

I’ve discussed the importance of this COVID-19 downtime in other posts, with hopes of seeing more bike friendly infrastructure being planned and built. As people are looking to get outside more, while getting healthy at the same time, and avoiding crowded places, these types of urbanist amenities are key to the future of the city’s growth and sustainability.

As more and more people are seeking out cities that have bountiful parks, safely interconnected by bike-ped routes, we must begin to push these types of projects further and further.

Anyone looking to join the virtual informational meeting on Wednesday, September 9, from 5:30pm to 6:30pm can visit this Webex link. Meeting number (access code): 129 248 6738

Or call 844-531-0749.