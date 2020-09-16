Construction Watch: 785-87 S. Division Street

A two-family residential structure is taking shape on the northern edge of the Larkin District. The new building is being constructed on a pair of vacant lots located at 785-787 South Division Street.

The building includes a 997 square foot two bedroom, one-bath apartment on the first floor and the owner’s residence on the second level with 904 sq.ft. of living space including two bedrooms and one bathroom. A third level loft will overlook the second floor kitchen and living room. The rental unit will include a covered patio and the owner’s unit has a deck off of the living room.

Buffalo Bungalow is building the structure for the property owner and James Spratz of JDS Associates Architect PC designed the structure.

The exterior will include a mix of vinyl siding and batten board siding. A detached garage will be accessed off of Baltic Place to the rear.

Spratz and Buffalo Bungalow are looking at other opportunities in the city. At 24-feet wide, the design is appropriate for narrow lots. “Derek and I would like to construct more infill projects throughout the city,” says Spratz.

