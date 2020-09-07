Construction Watch: 201 Ellicott

The streetscape along Ellicott Street south of the library is looking much more urban these days. Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation’s two-building development at 201 Ellicott is filling a surface parking lot that has scarred the stretch for decades.

The project includes 201 affordable apartments in a building with five floors along Ellicott Street and seven floors along Oak Street. Steel framing is up for the 20,000 sq.ft. Braymiller’s Market at the corner of Ellicott and Clinton streets.

Braymiller’s Market is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2021, and the residential portion will be completed in early Summer of 2021.

CannonDesign is project architect.