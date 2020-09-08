Construction begins on District West Lofts

Construction has begun on District West Lofts on Elmwood, with the demolition of the three houses north of JP Bullfeathers (1020, 1024 & 1028).

After gaining Buffalo Planning Board approval back in December, the $6.2 million project, designed by Abstract Architecture, has been in a holding pattern. Now work is underway on the 38,260 square foot building, being constructed on three Elmwood parcels. The building will include 28 apartments ranging in size from 950 to 1450 square feet, 24 parking spaces, and 3 1100 square foot (give or take) retail units. All apartments will have balconies, access to an elevator, and bicycle storage.

“With a great deal of input from the neighborhood, I believe [architect] Mike Anderson’s architectural design will be pleasing,” said Don White of Whitesand Family LP. “The design purpose was to create a modern building that was functional for its occupants, yet didn’t distract from the Elmwood Village experience.”

Aside from the residential and retail, there’s also the JP Bullfeathers restaurant component, which White admitted has been a bit of an issue. White made mention that he fully understands the need for developers to have access to incentives, in order to move forward with certain projects.

“Incentives are essential in order to bring this property back from the brink.”

“JP Bullfeathers is an excellent example of why incentives are needed for adaptive reuse in our neighborhood,” said White. “The property has fallen into decay over the past six years of its vacancy. The restaurant will need extensive rehabilitation to return it to a usable facility.”

“The basement floods every time it rains because of the inadequate city storm sewer system, leaving sewage and water damage. The City refuses to address this issue even after numerous contacts. The upper floors were office and storage space. It is our hope to do the needed rehab to the restaurant, resolve the flooding issue and add four apartments to the second and third floors. Incentives are essential in order to bring this property back from the brink.”

JP Bullfeathers has a target opening date of April 2021, depending on the pandemic. The anticipated completion date for District West Lofts is October 2021.