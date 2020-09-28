Clay projects to-go at Terra Clay Studio

Ever since the pandemic came about, parents have been looking for ways to keep their children occupied, while keeping them safe. Instead of running about, willy-nilly like they are supposed to, there are now additional boundaries in place. That’s why Terra Clay Studio has introduced a new line of Art at Home projects where children can “de-stress and unplug” while they are homebound.

Owners of Terra Clay Studio, Jody Selin and Amanda Schober, felt that there was a “perfect storm” of conditions to introduce their “to-go” program. What is especially interesting about this program is that there is an element for the kids… and the adults. The kids get to-go kits that include tools, clay, and instructions, along with a hanging name plate. The adults get a kurinuki cup – ancient art of carving from a solid block of clay – and an online video tutorial.

“Adults drop off their carved cup to be fired and glazed. They are then able to pick them up when they’re done!”

It’s not often that these types of at-home projects include kids and adults, which is one of the reasons that this project is so different. Of course, the adults can simply opt and and leave all of the fun to the kids. Or… the adults don’t have to even tell the kids, and can have all of the fun for themselves.

Selin and Schober not only view these projects as stress relievers, they also feel that there is a crucial meditative element that is good for the heart and the soul.

For those that would rather work with clay at the Terra Clay Studio in Kenmore, they are offering “in-person” classes that are deemed safe, per social distancing regulations. Programs offered include:

Six-week student driven Core Clay Series classes

One-time Try Its

Date Nights

Children’s classes

Private parties

Continuing education for local art educators

For more information, visit ​www.terraclaystudio.com​, check them out on social media, or email info@terraclaystudio.com.

Terra Clay Studio 2954 Delaware Ave Kenmore, NY 14217

Lead image: Photo by Taylor Heery