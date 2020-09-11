Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Campus Niagara

A significant project at 1330 Niagara Street is starting to look pretty sweet these days. Once open, Campus Wheelworks’ second location will be a huge addition to the rejuvenated commercial corridor that is also seeing the addition of new infrastructure. 

“We are making progress on Campus Niagara,” said owner Ethan Johnson. “As are the construction crews on the street and double protected bike lane. Signs were installed yesterday. Paint is on the walls. The floor is installed and fixtures are arriving as we speak. Our biggest hurdle currently is inventory. The global bike shortage is going to make stocking that empty store difficult. We are working with Giant Bicycles, our partner in this venture, to rectify that. An opening date is still unknown at this time but we are getting closer to it every day. Our Elmwood location is open and will be regardless of what happens at Niagara Street.”

Johnson also mentioned that the Elmwood location would remain open – the goal is to have two fully operating stores in Buffalo. The Niagara Campus location boasts 7,364 sq.ft. of space in a circa-1925 building.

Buffalo is getting bike-friendlier by the day. Let’s hope that the trend continues.

Get connected: www.campuswheelworks.com

