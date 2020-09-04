Buffalo Bike Tours’ B/Sides Rides are back, with Buffalo’s Unsung History by Bike. This tour is for all of the unsung heroes who have paved a way for others to access freedoms in this city. The tour includes stops along the Underground Railroad, legendary jazz musicians at The Colored Musicians Cub, the rebirth and history of the Michigan Street Corridor, the Women’s Suffrage Movement, the history of LGBTQ in Allentown and elsewhere.

Whether you’ve lived in Buffalo your whole life or you’re a first-time visitor, the B/Sides Ride is guaranteed to provide a new perspective and appreciation for the city.

This jam-packed tour comes at a timely point, as the country faces racial divide, instances of police brutality, political divergence… and a pandemic that is likely brought about by environmental destruction.

“As a way to close out Buffalo Bike Tours’ 2020 season we’re bringing back our inaugural tour, the B/Sides Ride. In light of current events and our upcoming election, we thought it was only appropriate to celebrate our city’s legacy of social justice.” – Marc Moscato, Buffalo Bike Tours

What is Buffalo’s story when it comes to the labor movement, civil rights, legendary music clubs, expressive public art, and alt culture? Participants in this bike ride are destined to find out.

B/Sides Ride: Buffalo’s Unsung History

Where: Buffalo Bike Tours Canalside Kiosk, 1 Naval Park Cove, Buffalo, NY 14202

When: Saturdays and Sundays at 10am during the month of September

Tour duration: 2.5 hours

10 mile loop, Skill level: easy

Reservations required, must book online

Meets and Ends at Buffalo Bike Tours’ Canalside Kiosk (130 Main St)

General Admission $20 (bring your own bike)

General Admission $39 (w/ bike rental)

Those without funds can email marc@buffalobiketours.com for a donation-based option

Reservations: www.buffalobiketours.com/bsidesride

TOUR HIGHLIGHTS

Stories of community organizing and how it has shaped the city we know today.

Michigan Street Corridor and Jefferson Avenue history – home of Buffalo’s proud abolitionist and civil rights history.

Stories highlighting the history of Buffalo’s LGBT community.

Suffrage history and women’s rights efforts.

Current community-based social activism efforts.

Experience Buffalo by bike – the most fun and best way to see the city!

SAFETY PRECAUTIONS

Due to COVID-19 Buffalo Bike Tours is taking several safety precautions including cleaning and disinfecting rental bikes, requiring use of a touchless thermometer, requiring riders to wear face masks while stopped, and limiting ride sizes to 10 participants.

HOW

Tours can be booked online at buffalobiketours.com, in person at the Buffalo Bike Tours kiosk, or by calling (716) 328-8432. Participants may bring their own bikes or use Buffalo Bike Tours’ bikes for an extra $20.