Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Buffalo’s Local Honey

0 Comments

Jen is front and center | Photo by Bethany Gruendike

Some day, Niagara Street, between the Peace Bridge and Ontario Street, will be the successful commercial corridor that it always deserved to be. We’re starting to see that turnaround thanks to the Niagara Street Now infrastructure project, as well as individual businesses reclaiming restored storefronts.

One of these new businesses is Local Honey’s Beauty Hive, owned and operated by Jennifer Bohlen, who has made a commitment to the street, her clients, and to Buffalo. She has done this by building out a stylish 1500 square foot salon directly across from the home of Bootleg Bucha, in a rejuvenated industrial beauty studio that suits Jennifer and her clients to a T.

Hive and beauty themed decor | Photo by Bethany Gruendike
Photo by Bethany Gruendike

During a recent Zoom discussion, Jen told me a couple of fun and funny stories about the salon. First, she said that she has struck up a relationship with Company B across the street, the staff drops off snacks and a custom Beauty Hive-inspired kombucha for her clients. Jen also told me that she has had a lot of people stopping in to buy honey – so she started carrying bottles of honey sourced from her friend who is a beekeeper. Talk about being all things to all people. But that’s what Jen does – she aims to please, and wants everyone to have the best experience possible when they visit one of her four full-time stylists.

Whether it’s a visit to sip a drink, work on a laptop at the 8-foot beauty bar in-between beauty services, to get a haircut and/or style, or even to pick up one of the honey-based products, there’s seemingly no end to the number of offerings available to customers.

That’s because Local Honey is the realization of Jen’s dream salon, with all the fixins’. She wanted to create a spa-like beauty destination on the city’s West Side, which is exactly what she has accomplished.

Girls and guys, the next time you’re looking for stylist services such as balayage, coloring, foil, curls, braids, makeup, waxing, an updo, or a straight up cut, why not treat yourself to a salon that has gone “all out” to showcase itself (and you) in the best possible light.

Beauty Hive | 1255 Niagara St., Suite B | Buffalo, NY 14213 | 716-886-0040 | Localhoneybeautyhive@gmail.com | Services

Photographer: Bethany Gruendike

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments