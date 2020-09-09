The problem of vacant and abandoned buildings in Buffalo is nothing new. Rather, it’s very commonplace in a number of the city’s neglected neighborhoods. There are even blighted homes and buildings in some of the recently rejuvenated parts of town.

It is commonly know that a single residential or commercial eyesore is a detriment to immediate neighbors, an entire block, a neighborhood, and even a city. Unfortunately, these problems are not being addressed and tackled fast enough, which means that we are all paying the price – higher crime rates, lower property values, etc.

Now, a new social/urbanist undertaking has been dreamed up, which is being introduced in the Masten District*. The plan is to post interactive artistic signage at the blighted properties. The image will not only draw attention to the problem at hand, it will also add an artistic element that will demonstrate the juxtaposition between what is beautiful and what is an eyesore.

The goal is to give people a voice in their neighborhood, starting with a fun scavenger hunt.

The graphic chosen for the campaign, called Buffalo Vision Quest, was created by artist and urban activist Edrys Wajed. Local Block Clubs will be posting the artwork, while utilizing social media channels to spread the good word about the project, the spotlighted properties, the ardent supporters, etc. On the flip side, people walking by the neglected properties will be able to train their phones on a QR Code (found on the posters) that will prompt them to:

Tell the committee what they want to see done with the property via an online survey

Join their local community association

Learn about other ways to get involved with community action

The goal is to draw attention to the abandoned houses, and to get as many people involved as possible.

For further information, contact: info@buffalovisionquest.org.

*Sponsored by residents of the Fillmore/Leroy and Trinidad neighborhoods.