Buffalo Hosts Second Annual Freelance Business Week

This year’s Freelance Business Week conference is being held virtually, starting today, September 14. The grassroots conference’s theme, Diversity & Inclusion, is in conjunction with the following cities: Austin, Tampa, and Miami. The virtual event will wrap up on Friday, September 18.

The goal of Freelance Business Week is to help freelancers and solopreneuers to achieve their goals, with the guidance of a series of local and international speakers who understand what it takes to thrive independently, even during a pandemic.

“In the year of a pandemic, I wasn’t sure what Freelance Business Week Buffalo was going to look like,” says Marie Domon-Pazych, a Freelance Business Week Buffalo organizer, freelance marketing consultant, and founder of the “coming soon” Convergence Coworking concept. “After chatting with fellow city organizers, we decided to hold a unified, virtual event that highlights diversity and inclusion in order to lead by example in our communities, freelance and local. We are hosting Freelance Business Week to honor the hard work freelancing entails and provide helpful resources, especially in a post COVID-19 environment.”

Domon-Pazych says that she was inspired by a Freelance Conference held annually in Austin, TX, which is what drove her to get involved with the local coworking scene that revolves around unique networking and learning opportunities. In 2019, over 100 attendees participated in the conference.

“Last year’s successful inaugural ‘Freelance Business Week’ has paved the way for a more expansive and engaging experience for this year’s participants,” says Mayor Byron Brown, who will be delivering an official proclamation declaring September 14-18, 2020 Freelance Business Week in Buffalo. “While this year’s event has moved to an entirely virtual platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers have still found ways to highlight Buffalo and the entrepreneurial environment that is so attractive to freelancers around the region and country. I’m excited to help kick off this year’s event and look forward to Buffalo’s ability to help this critically important and growing sector of the economy.”

This five-day, virtual event is accompanied by two local, in-person events on Monday and Friday evenings. In-person viewing locations include TReC, 616 Niagara Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14303, UNOVA Coworking, 29 Mechanic Street, Springville, NY 14141, and Seneca One, 1 Seneca Drive, Buffalo, NY 14203. Follow Facebook and Instagram @fbwbuffalo for updates regarding dates and times for viewing, or visit 2020.freelancebusinessweek.com, to register for free.

Lead image: Photo by Marten Bjork