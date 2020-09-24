Buffalo Eye Center Giveaway: Win a Pair of Ray-Ban® Sunglasses 😎

ENTER TO WIN:

The Buffalo Eye Center 👁 is a state-of-the-art optical store with a spacious and vast showroom! They take pride in being a full-service, trusted eye care center to WNY’ers of all ages in a relaxed, family-friendly environment. The in-house optometrist office provides a wide-range of services that enable them to care for your eyes over the course of a lifetime.

More than 1,600 designer eyeglass frames, prescription (and non-prescription) sunglasses, contact lenses, and more conveniently located at 3570 Delaware Ave in Kenmore,NY! Featuring well-known brands from all over the world — whether you’re looking for something chic and simple, or statement-making style, they have all a variety of options.

Including trending and popular styles, like famous frames 👓 worn by hollywood A-List, and influencers in New York City, LA, or Toronto. If you want a new pair of designer frames or you need to get set up with your very first pair, they are there to help guide you in the right direction. The Buffalo Eye Center provides professionals to help find the right pair of frames based on the shape of your face, your budget, and your style.

👀 Buffalo Eye Center provides comprehensive eye care treatments and services for their patients. Their eye doctors can expertly diagnose your eye condition and provide the most effective treatment so you can see and feel better. From eye exams and simple conditions to more complex problems that require surgery, such as cataracts & lasik eye surgery, Buffalo Eye Center has the most advanced technology and experienced staff to ensure healthier eyes and improved vision for all their patients.

The giveaway starts now and ends on Wednesday, September 16 at 11:59pm EST.

The winner 🏆 will be notified by direct message and have 24 hours to accept the prize by email.

