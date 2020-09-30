BITTERS: b’Lure Flower Extract Cocktail

This episode of Bitters is presented by KegWorks: Tools for Drinking.

Host Michelle Merlo went behind the amazing bar at Toutant to create a cocktail with b’Lure, the first commercially produced blue tea concentrate from Wild Hibiscus Flower Co. Originating in Southeast Asia, and long used as a dye in food, blue tea boosts metabolisms and promotes a sense of well-being.

b’Lure is quickly becoming a staple among forward bartenders everywhere. Because of its sensitive pH balance, this 100% natural tincture comes out of the dropper bright blue but changes to various hues of purple and pink depending upon the acidity of the drink it’s added to—acid typically from lemon or lime.

Try b'Lure at your home bar in Michelle's craft cocktail concoction, or one of your own.

“No amount of physical contact could match the healing powers of a well made cocktail.” — David Sedaris

——————-

