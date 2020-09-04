Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Big Reveal: Sanders Road Senior Housing

McGuire Development has big plans for the North Buffalo Community Center located at 179 Sanders Road. The redevelopment effort will consist of a revamped 11,000 sq.ft. community center and 43 senior apartments above and around it. Silvestri Architects designed the $11 million project that will be reviewed by the Planning Board on September 21.

The housing will consist of 39 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom units. Site amenities will include a fitness center, laundry room, outdoor patio, and access to the community center’s services including an upgraded gymnasium.

More from the project application:

The redevelopment of the community center will allow for the more efficient layout and execution of the existing programs. Our design will allow for a more efficient Head Start Program Space by offering three classrooms, an office, a staff lounge, bathrooms, and storage cubbies. Additionally, existing services offered by the community center will be expanded to include a re-vamped computer room, game area, large activity room, a commercial kitchen, storage area, and two offices.

