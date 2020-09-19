Big Reveal: Pilgrim Village Plans

Stuart Alexander and Associates is proposing a two-building project on the northeastern portion of the Pilgrim Village site. The buildings would include 230 apartments on 4.63 of the 11.3-acre Pilgrim Village property. McGuire Development would retain the balance of the property where a mix of commercial and residential uses are planned.

A five-story, 132-unit affordable family apartment building is planned for a 2.72-acre parcel at the southwest corner of Michigan Avenue and Best Street. From the project application:

The apartments will include the same number of bedrooms as currently in place at Pilgrim Village along with enhanced features such as in unit washer & dryers, high speed internet access, amazing building amenities such as a gym, computer lab, library, playgrounds and community center all while maintaining rental subsidies as currently supported by a HUD project based Section 8 contact which we will extend. The development will also include 4,900 square feet of commercial space facing Michigan Avenue that will offer services and products to the residents and surrounding community.

A three and four-story senior apartment building would occupy 1.91 acres west of the apartment building, fronting on Best Street:

The apartments will include the same number of bedrooms as currently in place at Pilgrim Village along with enhanced features such as in unit washer & dryers, high speed internet access, amazing building amenities such as a gym, computer lab, library, and community center all while maintaining rental subsidies as currently supported by a HUD project based Section 8 contact which we will extend. The development will also partner with Catholic Charities to provide senior support services to residents. Seniors will have access to the amazing health care only steps away at the Buffalo Niagara Medical Corridor.

Silvestri Architects designed the buildings which are expected to cost $50 million to develop.

McGuire Development ‘s plans for the balance of the property remain undetermined after dropping plans for the Campus Square project and securing the site from prior owner Mark Trammel. The developer is seeking a Planned Unit Development designation for the site to allow for buildings up to ten-stories tall, higher than normally allowed in the zone district, and also commercial uses such as offices, research/laboratory facilities, and medical clinics.