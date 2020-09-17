Big Reveal: Manhattan Village

BestSelf Behavioral Health and Savarino Companies are teaming up on a two-building project in North Buffalo. The development is comprised of two four-story buildings on a 2.9-acre site located at 389 Manhattan Avenue. The property is located between All High Stadium and McCarthy Park, behind the Bethune Lofts apartment building.

The development will contain 60 affordable apartments and also a residential care facility with both congregate and independent living units for women with children and pregnant women.

From the project application:

In the Manhattan Village , the (40) one-bedroom apartments are 720 square feet each while the (16) two-bedroom units are 945 square feet, and the (4) three-bedrooms are 1,145 square feet. Each apartment will be fully adaptable for accessibility, and will have the following: Kitchen, Living / Dining area, 1, 2, or 3 Bedrooms, bathroom, mechanical closet, and access to a storage unit located on the same floor as the apartment. There will be a community room with kitchenette, a built-in maintenance shed and bike storage at the ground level of the building. Additionally, trash rooms, staff offices, onsite laundry facilities and activity rooms will also be provided throughout the project.

In the Lighthouse Building, the (6) two-bedroom apartments are 900 square feet each. The (4) three-bedroom apartments are 980 square feet each while the (8) two-bedroom congregate units are 570 square feet each. The (4) three-bedroom congregate units are 780 square feet each. All units will be fully adaptable for accessibility, and will have 2 or 3 bedrooms, bathroom and an ample storage closet.

The project provides a total of (75) on-site parking spaces: (42) spaces within the parcel designated for Manhattan Village and (33) within the parcel designated for The Lighthouse building.

The design for Manhattan Village is influenced by the sight lines of facilities on properties adjoining to the property; All High Stadium and McCarthy Park. The “saw-tooth” [plan view] shaped façade was utilized to create outward views across William Price Park rather than into the neighboring homes immediately perpendicular to the building’s “normal” façade. Alternatively, the same arrangement on the opposite facade facing Manhattan Avenue grants views of the stadium.

Long Associates Architects designed the project. The Planning Board will begin its review of the project at its Monday meeting.