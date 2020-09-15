2020 Trick or Treat?

This Halloween season, there are going to be a lot of people boohooing since so many events have been canceled due to COVID-19. At the same time, as of today, Governor Cuomo announced that he was not going to ban kids from going door to door trick-or-treating. The announcement was made during an interview with News 12 Long Island with Tara Joyce.

Of course each family will have to figure out what is best for their children – obviously it would be tough to ensure that CDC guidelines are being adhered to as the objective of trick-or-treating is passing items back and forth, from one person to another. It’s going to be interesting to see what people decide to do in this case. Cuomo stated that he will provide CDC safety guidelines for people to follow.

For those that are opting to avoid the door to door trick-or-treating experience altogether, Western NY is home to a super spooky Halloween destination known as The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence. The farm (and weekend festival series) opens for business the weekend of Saturday, September 19 and Sunday, September 20, from 10:00 am until dusk. This is the 25th year of the annual farm and fall festival series, which has become a right of passage for ghosts and goblins of all ages.

The Great Pumpkin Farm made it into the Guinness Book of World Records in 1996 for the first 1,000-lb. pumpkin.

“We are so happy that we are able to open and offer something for people to do,” festival organizer Katy Toth said. “In times like these, it’s important to maintain one of Western New York’s favorite fall traditions in a way that’s safe for all of our guests.”

Per usual, the farm is open daily, and the Festival runs on weekends, through November 1. Festival attractions include:

Witches Brew Bar & Café (limited days & hours)

The Pumpkin Palace – Halloween decorations, a bakery and candy store

For sale: pumpkins, cornstalks, gourds, cider, mums,

Farm animals (no petting or feeding due to COVID-19), a hay maze (with zombies) and playground

5-acre corn maze, a magic show on the outdoor stage, and Balloon Experts

Activities: hayrides, boo barn, hay maze, gem mining

Be sure to click here to see what is happening on “witch” days, and “witch” activities are included with the festival tickets.

Cost: Admission to the Fall Festival is $10.00/person (children two and under admitted free). Pre-sale tickets are available online (limited capacity). Tickets will also be sold at the gate if not sold out online first.

Admission to the Fall Festival includes:

Magic Show with Mike & Annie, Boo Barn, Entertainment, Children & Adult Pie Eating Contests, Scarecrow Making Contest, Pumpkin Decorating Contest, Mummy Wrapping Contest, kids’ craft area

Weekdays are FREE – Enjoy the Haymaze, Farm Animals, Playground, shop in the store & bakery and buy Pumpkins (Except for Columbus Day – All other attractions are ONLY open on the weekends)

COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect to keep everyone safe: masks must be worn by everyone indoors and out, and hand sanitizing stations will be everywhere. There will be limits to the number of people allowed inside the store and bakery.

The Great Pumpkin Farm is located at 11199 Main Street in Clarence and features plenty of free, onsite parking.

For more information on the Great Pumpkin Farm and its Fall Festival, visit www.greatpumpkinfarm.com.

Lead image: Photo by Carol Lee