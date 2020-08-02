Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

West Side Bazaar’s “Summer Saturday” Outdoor Pop-Up Market

People are looking to do more things outside, whether it’s working out or shopping for food. That’s why WEDI has decided to create an outdoor pop-up market for the West Side Bazaar. It’s only natural. It’s also a nifty idea, despite the underlying circumstances that have prompted the measure. After all, The Bazaar already has the perfect formula for establishing such a market, with its diverse number of vendors that can proliferate a satellite space.

Each Saturday throughout the month of August, a handful of market vendors will set up outside of 436 Grant Street (corner of Bird) in the parking lot of WEDI offices. This will allow people to browse ethnic goods and culinary specialties, offered up by the likes of marketeers Pattaya Street Food (samosas, egg rolls, bubble tea, etc.) and Zigma’s Natural. 

This latest initiative helps to bolster sales, during a time when these refugee-owned business owners need it most. “We’re doing everything we can to give all of our vendors a fighting chance to make it through this year,” said Executive Director, Carolynn Welch.

Along with the market vendors, there will be other culturally-significant surprises, including live music.

The micro-market will take place every Saturday in August, from 11am to 3pm.

Let’s hope that when The Bazaar moves into its new home on Niagara Street, these types of outdoor promotional strategies continue – it would be great to see more outdoor markets thrive.

Please remember to follow all social distancing guidelines and wear a mask for the safety of business owners and other market visitors.

