Voter Registration Days at Urban Roots

As the presidential election draws near, local organizations are prompting residents to register to vote, so that individuals can cast their ballot in the upcoming November elections. It is clear that 2020 will be very different when it comes to voting procedures and policies, due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic at large. That’s why people are getting proactive, to ensure that everyone’s vote is counted, and voice is heard.

“We feel it is important to support our community by giving everyone a chance to have their voices heard for the changes needed, so that all can live a safe, economically sustainable and productive life. This starts with everyone’s right to vote for the candidates in our governments who will truly represent the wants and needs of the populous.” – Urban Roots

This particular session of “Voter Registration Days” is being held on Friday, September 4 and Saturday, September 5, from 10am to 2pm with the League of Women Voters.

It is important to know that individuals must register by October 9, in order to vote in the upcoming election.

Anyone attending the Voter Registration Days two-day event is asked to wear a mask, and to practice social distancing.

Urban Roots Garden Center is located at 428 Rhode Island Street in Buffalo | (716) 362-8982