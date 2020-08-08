Video: Presentation of The SS Columbia Project

A couple of weeks ago, I posted on the SS Columbia ship, which is currently moored along the Buffalo River. At the time, a group of supporters was preparing for a live public Zoom! conference that was to get underway in coming days. Not only was this conference centered around preserving the vessel for future generations, it was also intended to showcase a little known historic element that would become a lynchpin of the project – the illegal removal of a young black girl from the ship, which turned out to be a significant civil rights moment in American history. Today, civil rights activist Sarah Elizabeth Ray – the young girl who was removed from the Columbia – is referred to as “Detroit’s other Rosa Parks,” and/or “The Rosa Parks of SS Columbia.” The incident predated Rosa Parks’ illegal removal from a bus, a decade later.”

For those who missed it (230 people signed up for the live session), there is a YouTube video of the presentation, which gives great insight into the history of the ship, the civil rights significance, and the dream of restoring the ship back to her original beauty (and intended use).

The video features a short film, insightful discussions, and even fascinating views into the interior of the vessel in its current deteriorated state. If you’ve been wondering about this historic vessel that is a likeness of Buffalo’s own SS Canadiana (now scrapped), this is your chance to get up close and personal with the significant craft.

“This is the last steamship of her kind in this country.” – Co-Chair of SS Columbia Project