The Big Easy in Buffalo Announces 2020 Fall Series

Since 2007, Buffalo has been grooving to the live sounds of New Orleans and Louisiana, thanks to the ongoing efforts of The Big Easy. It’s funny to think that Buffalo has such a strong contingent of Cajun, Creole Zydeco, Dixieland jazz, blues, and Afro-Caribbean-style players (and sounds), all of which come together to take part in the annual assemblage.

In 2020, due to COVID-19, The Big Easy will be a virtual showcase of this city’s Cajun and Zydeco prowess.Through The Big Easy in Buffalo thousands of students, dozens of local bands, and countless audience members in Western New York have been exposed to this unique American culture.

“The Big Easy in Buffalo normally features local bands as opening acts for the New Orleans bands we bring to town as part of our series, but this fall we’re giving this great local talent the spotlight,” Artistic/Executive Director Tod A. Kniazuk said.

The fall line-up will be streamed live at www.facebook.com/TheBigEasyInBuffalo. The shows, all with 5:30pm start times, are as follows:

9/19 – The Brass Machine w. guests Buffalo Aerial Dance

9/25 – Hocus Polkas

9/26 – White Hot Brass Band

10/2 – LeeRon Zydeco

10/3 – Kickstart Rumble

10/9 – Carina & The Six String Preacher

10/10 – Organ Fairchild

10/16 – Banjo Juice Jazz Band

10/17 – Fredtown Stompers

This free Cajun music fan-favorite series is made possible thanks to buffalo.fm. Anyone tuning in to listen, is welcome to tip the bands, as they perform. A smattering of New Orleans artists will also be making appearances, adding to the momentum of the festival-esque undertaking, which first got its start as a way to offer some relief to those affected by a tragic natural disaster.

“Our series got its start following Hurricane Katrina as a way to support New Orleans musicians at a time of lost gigs, professional and personal loss,” Kniazuk reflected. “As we mark 15 years since Katrina on August 29, The Big Easy in Buffalo’s mission of supporting artists and bringing Western New York the sounds and culture of New Orleans continues; we’re proud to be able to support these great local bands who are likewise experiencing losses due to the coronavirus shutdown.”

The Big Easy in Buffalo is made possible in part by Arts Services Initiative of WNY, buffalo.fm, Silo City, Buffalo Iron Works, Sportsmen’s Tavern, The Buffalo Grand Hotel, and Dick & Jenny’s.