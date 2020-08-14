Still Talking: Victor Parra Gonzalez

In this Still Talking, we asked Victor Parra Gonzalez, James Beard semifinalist 2018 and 2019 and chef/owner of Las Puertas: “Given what you know now, what would you tell yourself two months ago?”

We’ve been thinking about video portraits for a while now. And after Devin Chavanne started a series of still portraits of Buffalonians wearing masks, we thought to bring both ideas together. Hence, Still Talking — an ongoing series of short vignettes composed of expressive footage and each subject’s answer to a single (not always simple) question.

Connect with Victor and Las Puertas on Instagram: @victorparragonzalez1 | @laspuertasbuff