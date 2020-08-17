Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Still Talking: ADRI.V

0 Comments

In this first Still Talking, we asked ADRI.V, local broadcaster, “Edutainer,” and motivator: “How do we move forward?”

We’ve been thinking about video portraits for a while now.  And after Devin Chavanne started a series of still portraits of Buffalonians wearing masks, we thought to bring both ideas together. Hence, Still Talking — an ongoing series of short vignettes composed of expressive footage and each subject’s answer to a single (not always simple) question. 

Instagram: @adrivthegogetta | Facebook

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Devin Chavanne

Devin Chavanne

Devin is a videographer, sports, and chicken wings fanatic. Ub graduate, joined the BR team in 2019.

View All Articles by Devin Chavanne
Hide Comments
Show Comments