Still Talking: ADRI.V

In this first Still Talking, we asked ADRI.V, local broadcaster, “Edutainer,” and motivator: “How do we move forward?”
We’ve been thinking about video portraits for a while now. And after Devin Chavanne started a series of still portraits of Buffalonians wearing masks, we thought to bring both ideas together. Hence, Still Talking — an ongoing series of short vignettes composed of expressive footage and each subject’s answer to a single (not always simple) question.
Instagram: @adrivthegogetta | Facebook