Squeaky Wheel’s 2020 Excellent Adventure

There probably couldn’t be a better time for scavenger hunts. These types of activities get us outdoors, walking and biking around, and offer up some cerebral stimulus.

In 2020, Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center is out to promote media literacy and cultural awareness via its virtual Excellent Adventure – a social media scavenger hunt.

The hunt offers teams the ability to do the following:

Creatively engage with their city outdoors in the open air

Interpret the tasks from the safety of their homes

What makes the virtual aspect of the Excellent Adventure even more interesting is that anyone can participate from anywhere in the world.

Use social media to get creative and interact with the many treasured locations, secret spaces, and beloved institutions their region offers.

“It’s creative and fun! My favorite part about it was that we had to go to different parts of Buffalo to complete the different tasks. It’s like you’re on a mission and you get to discover parts of the city that you haven’t seen before,” said 2018 participant Greta Lee, age 15. “I’m really excited to see how this year’s event will be! I would definitely recommend it to my friends.”

While all of the rules will be discussed at the virtual Opening Event, there are a few basic guidelines that have been released:

Participants (teams of up to 4) will receive a set of tasks that they will then set off to accomplish throughout the course of the afternoon, posting to Instagram with #squeakyadventure

A panel of Scavenger Hunt judges will review each team’s uploaded submissions live, assigning points for the completion of tasks with bonuses for creativity

The Grand Prize-winning team will be announced at the virtual Closing Event. Additional prizes will be awarded for innovation, media-savvy, and humor

In this case, COVID can’t keep a good thing down.

Funds raised at this event will support the free and low-cost equipment access, education programs, and art exhibitions that Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center offers to Western New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds every day.

