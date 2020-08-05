Shared Workspace Coming to Seneca One

A shared workspace provider has signed on for space at Seneca One Tower. Rye, New York-based Serendipity Labs will open an 19,000 sq.ft. shared workplace on the 30th floor of Seneca One Tower in the first quarter of 2021. Part of Douglas Development Corporation’s revitalization efforts in the downtown area, the Buffalo Serendipity Labs joins the network of more than 35 locations in 19 states throughout the U.S., where distributed teams and their employers can be assured the same safety and security standards are met.

Serendipity Labs – Buffalo will span the entire 30th floor, featuring panoramic views of Buffalo, Lake Erie, Canada, the Southern Tier and Niagara Falls. Serendipity Labs Management will operate the location. Kyle Ciminelli, executive vice president, Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation, was the broker for Serendipity Labs.

“Buffalo has always had sophisticated, educated residents and is now going through a resurgence. It is a great location for remote talent who never lived in gateway cities or for employees who choose to relocate,” says Douglas Jemal, founder and President of Douglas Development Corporation. “The addition of Serendipity Labs will help us to make Seneca One accessible to businesses of all sizes with a trusted alternative to longer term leases.”

Private offices, team rooms which can be customized and coworking are available. Memberships include day passes for private offices to escape working from home and dedicated private workspace for regional teams as a substitute for conventional office leasing. All Serendipity Labs also have first-class event facilities with catering options for up to 75. Meeting rooms with digital AV are ideal for offsites and training.

Every Serendipity Labs location meets CDC COVID-19 pandemic health and safety requirements, including touchless check-in. All have an HVAC system ducted in every room, including meeting and focus rooms. Retreats that can be used for prayer, meditation and nursing mothers are also individually vented. Each Lab is tempered with outside air for comfort and sanitization. Abundant natural light makes the workplace welcoming and inviting. Curated art shows from local artists and member-only events create an environment that is engaging and inspiring.

Everyone must have key card access or be registered at the front desk to enter. The IT platform is HIPAA and Sarbanes-Oxley audit trail compliant and PCI-DSS and GLBA certified for e-commerce. Three quarters of the Serendipity Labs members fall between 30 – 49, more than one-third are women, and they come from a variety of industries including consumer products, banking, finance, technology and service-oriented private sector companies.

John Arenas, chairman and CEO of Serendipity Labs, says that Buffalo is perfectly poised to take advantage of this burgeoning opportunity. “As the center of the Northeastern Trade Corridor, Buffalo was already a vital hub. With all the investment in the downtown and waterfront areas, it is now an attractive alternative for the distributed workforce.” He goes on to say, “We look forward to serving the business community with on-demand real estate that can flex with market conditions and corporate requirements.”

Serendipity Labs LLC., was established in 2011 by industry leader John Arenas. The company operates through management and franchise agreements with developers and hoteliers to build an asset-light strategy in suburban, secondary city and urban areas.