Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Second Elmwood/Hertel User Lined Up

0 Comments

Uniland Development has a second user for its properties located at Elmwood and Hertel avenues. Sonic Drive-In is proposing a 3,749 sq.ft. restaurant with a drive thru for a 1.2-acre site. Parking for 41 cars is proposed. Silvestri Architects is designing the project.  Sonic, with over 3,600 restaurants in 46 states, has one existing area location on Union Road in Cheektowaga.

Sonic will be located east of People Inc.’s new Elmwood Health Center and north of Hertel Avenue (orange below). Uniland is renovating the existing 29,000 sq.ft. building and constructing a 3,000 sq.ft. addition for People Inc. (yellow below).

Uniland continues to own approximately 17 acres around the two new projects. The developer has plans to redevelop the properties over the next several years into a mix of office, retail and residential space.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments