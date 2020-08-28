Second Elmwood/Hertel User Lined Up

Uniland Development has a second user for its properties located at Elmwood and Hertel avenues. Sonic Drive-In is proposing a 3,749 sq.ft. restaurant with a drive thru for a 1.2-acre site. Parking for 41 cars is proposed. Silvestri Architects is designing the project. Sonic, with over 3,600 restaurants in 46 states, has one existing area location on Union Road in Cheektowaga.

Sonic will be located east of People Inc.’s new Elmwood Health Center and north of Hertel Avenue (orange below). Uniland is renovating the existing 29,000 sq.ft. building and constructing a 3,000 sq.ft. addition for People Inc. (yellow below).

Uniland continues to own approximately 17 acres around the two new projects. The developer has plans to redevelop the properties over the next several years into a mix of office, retail and residential space.