Buffalo RiverWorks certainly keeps us guessing what’s next? Recently the venue made headlines with its poor taste in signage that was placed atop the GLF elevator (see here). Fortunately, this week, it looks as if RiverWorks is back to creating a fun waterside destination, instead of creating an eyesore on one of its buildings.

The new floating concert barge has now been “floated” into its new space, front and center facing RiverWorks’ sprawling patio along the Buffalo River. This is where the Summer 2020 Beer Garden Concert Lineup will continue, as a free RiverWorks Rocks The Barge live music concert series.

While the barge is tethered to the shore via a “band plank,” it’s still floating in the water. From the start, RiverWorks’ owner Earl Ketry always wanted a “floating live music element” such as what we are seeing now. The stage is perfectly positioned to offer unobscured sight lines for music fans seated on land at one of the full service tables (reservations are recommended).

RiverWorks Rocks The Barge Concert Line-Up is as follows:

Friday, August 14: Midnight Kings 6 – 9pm

Saturday, August 15: Acoustified 1 – 4pm | Garrett Shea Duo 6 – 9pm

6 – 9pm Sunday, August 16: The Brothers of Invention 1 – 4pm

Thursday, August 20: Chris Maloney 6 – 9pm

Friday, August 21: Josh Geercken Duo 6 – 9pm

Saturday, August 22: Dylan Hund Duo 1 – 4pm | XOXO Duo 6 – 9pm

6 – 9pm Sunday, August 23: The Brothers of Invention 1 – 4pm

Thursday, August 27: Sudden Urge Duo 6 – 9

Friday, August 28: Tim Britt 6 – 9pm

Saturday, August 29: Major Thirds 1 – 4pm | XOXO Duo 6 – 9pm

6 – 9pm Sunday, August 30: The Brothers of Invention 1 – 4pm

Thursday, September 3: Tom Schuh 6 – 9

Friday, September 4: Gimme Buffett unplugged 6 – 9pm

Saturday, September 5: Acoustified 1 – 4pm | Garrett Shea Duo 6 – 9pm

6 – 9pm Sunday, September 6: The Brothers of Invention 1 – 4pm

Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street, Buffalo NY | (716) 342-2292