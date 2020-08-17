Ralph C. Wilson JR Gateway @ Buffalo Harbor State Park

A nice tribute to Ralph C. Wilson JR has been added to the Empire State Trail at the Outer Harbor. At the entranceway to Gallagher Beach, this respite is perfect for anyone looking to rest up and enjoy the sights and sounds of the waterfront.

There are a number of conveniences that have been added, including a nifty water fountain as well as bike racks. The multifaceted fountain is really quite something – there’s a spot to fill up a water bottle, another for sipping on the fly, and there’s even a bowl at the bottom for dogs. It would be great to see these types of watering stations added throughout the city, once COVID is behind us.

This stopping point is ideally located along the bike trail that connects a number of destinations, including Tifft nature Preserve, Wilkeson Point, Queen City Bike Ferry (temporarily out of commission due to COVID), and the new Public Access Bike Path along Route 5. There is also some informative wayfinding signage, which tells passersby about the trail and the bounding assets. Finally, there are plenty of places to sit and social distance, as well as a plaque dedicated to Ralph himself.

These types of quality of life improvements are great ways to enhance our parks and our bike-ped infrastructure. This particular spot not only looks great, it also serves multiple purposes.