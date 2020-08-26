Progress Update: Centro Culturale Italiano

Former Buffalo Mayor Anthony Masiello, who sits on the the board of North Buffalo’s (coming soon) Centro Culturale Italiano (CCI), has compiled an update on a number of recent advancements pertaining to the project. Not only have there been a number of significant donations to the cause, but work has been steadily progressing at the culturally significant site.

Masiello pointed out that Jacqueline (Jackie) Vito Lo Russo, CEO and Owner of JVL Management Company, has made a donation of $75,000 that will secure the naming rights of the exhibit hall – the Jacqueline Vito Lo Russo Exhibit Hall (lead image). It was also noted that the Romulus Club Board of Director’s secured a $25,000 donation the will be directed towards the installation of the Ascensore elevator. A $10,000 gift was presented by Mr. Anthony Cimato, and Mr. Angelo Polisano donated $1,000 – both donations demonstrate that there is tremendous support for Center, which includes a multi-purpose auditorium. Members of the Italian community continue to step up, to ensure that this project moves forward at a steady clip.

DelawareDistrict councilmember Joel Feroleto chimed in by saying, “I anticipate that the Center will be open in the spring of 2021. I am very excited – this will be a significant building at the corner of Delaware and Hertel. To think that it was vacant for over a decade. Once open, the Center will be a place to celebrate the contributions that Italian-Americans have made in Western NY and around the country. Formerly, the Center only had a small storefront that they rented on Hertel. Now they will have a building where the community will be able to take cooking classes and Italian language classes. There will be bocce, and screenings of classic Italian films. This will become a wonderful community asset for everyone to enjoy.”

Images courtesy of Hon. Anthony Masiello and John A. Vecchio, president of the Centro Culturale Italiano