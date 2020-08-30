Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Progress Report: Cobblestone Commons

At the beginning of the month, we posted that a new series of murals was underway on the side of the DL&W Terminal at The Cobblestone District. It turns out that the South Park side of the building is perfect for such an undertaking, considering that the building is composed of a number of individual “blank canvases” that are perfect backdrops for the works of art.

Lauren Pearce, Ellen Rutt

Once the project is fully complete, there will be 12 distinct murals, painted by 12 respected artists. These artists are: Obsidian Bellis, Jason Brammer, Lauren McKenzie aka Lady Noel,  Ellen Rutt, James Moffitt aka Yames, and Bradd Young aka SALUT.

SALUT, Yames

This is a wonderfully diverse cross-section of public art that lends a big boost of color to a part of town that is primarily dominated by vapid parking lots.

Jason Brammer

Phase I of the mural project is now complete. Next summer, and additional 6 artists will be commissioned to complete Phase II.

Lead image: Obsidian Bellis

‘Cobblestone Commons’ is made possible by Ferguson Electric, Labatt, Buffalo Iron Works, Lockhouse Distillery, Pegula Sports Entertainment, Port X Logistics, Savarino Companies, Abbey Mecca, Clark Patterson Lee, ECIDA, RP Oak Hill Building Company, Inc., Gilbane Building Company, and Julia Spitz. Additional support provided by C-2 Paint and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

