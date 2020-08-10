Posthumous Exhibition for Jonathan Casey Celebrates a Legacy of Creativity and Community

It’s difficult to think of Buffalo without thinking of Jonathan Casey, who passed away earlier this year. There was a time when Buffalo was buzzing with Casey’s projects, as he was a relentless arts, who was always coming up with new ways to express his creativity.

As a way to pay tribute to Casey’s legacy, art consultancy Resource:Art will be hosting a posthumous exhibition that will give fans of the artist/artisan a chance to purchase one of his works, with 100% of the proceeds going to Casey’s family and Save the Michael’s of the World.

Those who are familiar with Casey’s works may recall his concrete utilitarian creations, many of which are found in public places throughout the city. But Casey was anything but one dimensional – he dabbled in a number of other mediums and was constantly experimenting with materials.

Congressman Brian Higgins collaborated on several projects with Jonathan and shared, “I had the good fortune to meet Jonathan Casey and work with him on some of his projects on Buffalo’s waterfront. Jonathan was a good friend and great artist and like all great artists, his work will stand the test of time. Buffalo’s waterfront and the City of Buffalo itself is a more beautiful and richer place because of Jonathan Casey.”

The virtual exhibit – titled “A Concrete Life” – will feature many of Casey’s lesser known works, including “expressive highly textured ‘paintings’ on canvases” and “small sketches of colorful clothing.” The online show will also include works related to some of Jonathan’s side pursuits and passions, such as his affinity for fashion.

“He was incredibly talented and inspiring, and one of the most generous people I have ever had the privilege to know,” said Resource:Art principal Emily Tucker. “It is an honor to share his creativity in this way, and I only wish he were still with us to be a part of this celebration of his talent.”

While we can’t have “Jonathan” by our side, we will at least be able to embrace his wider canon of works via this upcoming show that will hopefully be just one of the many ways that we can keep connected with his vivid spirit that is always around us thanks to his bountiful, and fanciful, creations.

“It pains me that Jonathan isn’t with us. His artwork and impact on the arts community in WNY has been immeasurable. I am thankful that I knew him and that his legacy will live on,” said artist Ryan Arthurs who created a touching tribute to Jonathan in Cornelia Magazine.

This online only exhibition will be on view via the online platform Artsy from August 10, 2020 through October 11,2020. Plans for an in person exhibition at Hotel Henry are forthcoming for 2021-22 when gathering becomes safe. For all inquiries please contact Emily Tucker at emily@thebenjamangallery.com and 716.553.8483

Lead image: Jonathan Casey “Springtime” – concrete on wood panel, Circa 2018