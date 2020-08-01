Pop-Up Wedding Ceremonies @ 100 Acres

Even the wedding world is upside down during COVID-19. Large scale church gatherings are considered a “no-no.” That’s why 100 Acres @ Hotel Henry is offering couples a chance to host charming open-air ceremonies on the historic Olmsted-designed grounds.

When people think of outdoor recreations at 100 Acres at Hotel Henry, they tend to think of the sprawling South Lawn. But on the opposite side of the historic towers – the north side – is a quaint North Garden, where the restaurant sources some of its edibles.

Now, someone was really thinking when they decided to start up these “Pop-Up Wedding Ceremonies” the likes of which only the National Historic Landmark could muster. The picturesque setting is unlike anything else in Western NY.

The way these pop-up wedding ceremonies works is like this: Couples can reserve the garden for a ceremony and Champagne toast, for between 10 and 20 guests (cost of garden ceremony is $150, including the Champagne). From there, the guests are invited to stroll from the garden to the restaurant patio on the south side of the building, where they will be seated at candlelit tables. The dinner will feature seasonal fare from an a la carte menu, specialty cocktails, and select wines available from the 100 Acres bar. There is no food and beverage minimum required – the cost of the dinner is dictated by the orders that are placed. There are also a number of add ons, including requesting a photographer, ordering a cake, etc.



Instead of postponing the big day any longer, there is now the perfect pop-up opportunity at hand.

The grounds of the Richardson-Olmsted Campus offer a memorable setting for couples who are looking to get married, but need to keep social distance measures in check.

